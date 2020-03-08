Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 08 March, 2020

1ST INN

Australia Women *

27/0 (2.4)

Australia Women
v/s
India Women
India Women

Toss won by Australia Women (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:00 IST

1st T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202018:30 IST

1st T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

09 Mar, 202017:30 IST

Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends Face Lee's Australia Legends

The Sri Lanka Legends led by Tilakratne Dilshan will take on the Australia Legends led by Brett Lee in the second game of the Road Safety World Series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai under the lights.

IANS |March 8, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends Face Lee's Australia Legends

Mumbai: The Sri Lanka Legends led by Tilakratne Dilshan will take on the Australia Legends led by Brett Lee in the second game of the Road Safety World Series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai under the lights.

While Dilshan will return to bat in unorthodox yet entertaining style, Marvan Atapattu will turn back the clock with his classical batting. Romesh Kaluwitharana, who recently said that he would have enjoyed if T20s was in his time, will also feature in the team.

Brad Haddin is one of the more high profile names featuring in the Australian side among the batsmen. Apart from him, Brad Hodge and Lee are the players with more international experience with them.

Off-spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, with 1,347 international wickets leads the way for Sri Lanka's bowling lineup. One of SL's greatest pacers Chamindas Vaas, seaming all-rounder Farveez Mahroof and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath make up the rest of SL's bowling.

With this being an evening game, the Wankhede wicket will offer decent support to the seamers, however, batsman will have major say.

Line-up:

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (Captain), Brad Haddin, Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura

australia legendsroad safety week seriessri lanka legends

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Mon, 09 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more