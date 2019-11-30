Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

77/4 (26.1)

Pakistan trail by 512 runs, MIN. 15.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

39/2 (18.0)

England trail by 336 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Dilution of Lodha Reforms & CAC Appointment to Dominate Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI AGM

The BCCI will on Sunday hold its first Annual General Meeting with Sourav Ganguly at the helm, seeking to dilute some key reforms mandated by the Supreme Court.

PTI |November 30, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
Dilution of Lodha Reforms & CAC Appointment to Dominate Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI AGM

The BCCI will on Sunday hold its first Annual General Meeting with enigmatic former captain Sourav Ganguly at the helm, seeking to dilute some key reforms mandated by the Supreme Court, constitute cricket committees like the CAC and appoint the Board's representative at the ICC.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) was in control of the cricket body for 33 months before the new office-bearers, led by Ganguly, took charge last month.

Ganguly's current nine-month stint will get an extension if the BCCI dilutes the specific reform on tenure-cap as mandated by the SC-appointed Lodha Committee.

In the agenda released for the AGM, the BCCI has proposed significant changes to the existing constitution.

As per the current constitution, which is approved by the Supreme Court, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at the state association, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off period.

The current dispensation wants that period to kick in only after the individual has finished two terms (six years), at the board and state association separately. If passed with a three-fourth majority, it will effectively extend the tenure of Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah respectively.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI that all the proposed amendments are aimed at strengthening the board's structure and will only be incorporated once approved by the Supreme Court.

"We are not touching the 70-year age cap clause. With regards to the cooling off, our point of view is if somebody has gained experience by running the state association, why give him a cooling-off. That experience should be utilised in the best interest of the game. If he can contribute in the BCCI, why not?" said Dhumal.

"We will take it (all passed amendments at the AGM) to the Supreme Court. We will put across our point of view. What are the practical difficulties we are facing with regards to a few things. In case the court agrees with our idea, then we will have those amendments," he added.

However, going forward, it has been proposed that a three-fourth majority at the AGM should be able to ratify any amendment in the constitution as it is not "practical" to take the Supreme Court's approval, which is required in the existing constitution.

With the BCCI's clout significantly reduced at the ICC due to the administrative crisis over the past three years, the board has proposed that experienced hands must represent India in the world body and the 70-year age cap clause should not apply to them.

This could pave the way for former President N Srinivasan to attend the ICC meetings on behalf of the BCCI. Srinivasan was forced to step aside after the game was shaken by the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

"In order to protect the interests of BCCI, which are being steadily eroded at ICC, people with experience of negotiation and personal interaction with other member nations should be made the representatives," the BCCI said.

Under the existing constitution, the CEO is the point man for the nine-member apex council but the current set of office-bearers want that role for the secretary, making him more powerful. The top brass also wants the CEO to report to the secretary.

The account of the last three financial years will also be passed at the AGM.

In terms of cricketing decisions, various committees, including the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), will be appointed at the AGM.

After Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Ganguly stepped down from their roles, Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad appointed the men's team head coach. Ravi Shastri got an extension for the top job.

Both Rangaswamy and Gaekwad are now part of the apex council as representatives of the Indian Cricketers' Association. It is the prerogative of the CAC to appoint the selection committee. So, it would be interesting to see, which former cricketers of repute form the high-profile body.

A new Ombudsman and Ethics Officer will also be appointed. The two roles are being performed by (retired) Justice D K Jain, whose term ends in February.

The contentious issue of conflict of interest is also expected to be discussed at the AGM. Ganguly has already said it is one of the most serious issues facing Indian cricket.

Several past players have expressed unhappiness over the Conflict of Interest clause, which the CoA, in last status report, wanted altered.

Meanwhile, it is understood MCA vice president Amol Kale would represent the cricket association in the AGM, while the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association could be represented by either its secretary R S Ramaswamy or president Rupa Gurunath, daughter of Srinivasan.

The Cricket Association of Bengal will be represented by its secretary Avishek Dalmiya.

AGMannual general meetingbcciJay Shahsourav ganguly

Related stories

Not Touching Age Cap, Amending Cooling-off Clause Necessary: BCCI Treasurer
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 4:22 PM IST

Not Touching Age Cap, Amending Cooling-off Clause Necessary: BCCI Treasurer

Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman Set to Return to Cricket Advisory Committee: Report
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 9:05 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman Set to Return to Cricket Advisory Committee: Report

I'm Patient & Learnt to Create My Own Expectations: Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | November 3, 2019, 8:12 AM IST

I'm Patient & Learnt to Create My Own Expectations: Sourav Ganguly

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more