Dimuth Karunaratne Stretchered Off After Getting Struck on the Neck

Playing in his 58th Test, Karunaratne was 46 not out when the rising ball appeared to glance off his shoulder and onto his helmet, close to the neck area.
He slumped to the ground dropping his bat as Australian players ran to assist.
A doctor and physio sprinted onto the ground and called for more medics.
After some 10 minutes, he was put onto a stretcher and taken off the field on a golf buggy.
“Karunaratne was shown speaking and moving his hands while the medi-cab was called to the field. Local medical support then helped the 30-year-old on to the stretcher before being carted off to the applause of crowd. Australia team doctor Richard Shaw held the batsman’s neck as he left the playing arena,” said a report on cricket.com.au.
The site's official Twitter handle then issued another update on his condition.
"Dimuth complained of pain in neck and tingling to his hands following being struck in the back of the neck, decision then made to transport him to hospital where he is currently being assessed. Updates will be provided when more is known."
Karunaratne had looked solid, scoring 46 runs off 84 balls with five boundaries before the incident occurred. He was earlier struck on the hand by Jhye Richardson when on 28 but continued to bat after a visit from a member of the Sri Lankan medical team.
(With AFP inputs)
First Published: February 2, 2019, 12:31 PM IST