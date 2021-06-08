Dinesh Karthik Heaps Praise on This Indian Youngster, Says Will Play 100 Tests for India

During the recent series’ against England and Australia, stocks of one player have increased dramatically — Rishabh Pant. It is safe to assume that with his performances in the last 6-7 months, he has become India’s number one keeper-batsman, and is now preferred over Wriddhiman Saha.

Team India is currently touring England, where they will be playing the WTC final against New Zealand and the five-Test series against England. Pant will be crucial for India’s chances there as well. While talking to Sports Today, Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Pant’s abilities to handle the situations well and has backed him to play over 100 Tests.

“I think, in the short while that Rishabh Pant has been around, he has put up some fabulous performances, he has played in some real high-pressure games. Be it the World Cup final, be it the IPL final and the beauty is he has done well in a lot of these games, personally. I think he is someone who is always up for the challenge, in the IPL final he got a fifty.

“I remember, a couple of years ago, he won a game single-handedly for Delhi Capitals, I think it was the eliminator. In these crunch games, he has always found ways to get runs. That shows his ability to handle pressure. He really thrives under pressure. He played some fabulous innings for India in the last couple of series against Australia and England,” Karthik told Sports Today

“I have no doubt that he will be an integral part of Indian cricket and be one of those who is going to play 100 Tests And a lot of white-ball cricket for India as well,” he added.

Karthik added that Pant will take the Indian team to greater heights in the future.

“He has got a terrific head on his shoulders. I think with the limited technical skill he has; he gets a lot of runs. He optimises, he instils fear in the opposition because of the audacious shots he plays and they end up spreading the field but still he ends up scoring runs, be it the red-ball or white-ball format.

“He is a very special player. He is somebody who is going constantly help Indian cricket move on to greater heights,” Karthik said.

