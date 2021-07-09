‘I Want to Represent India in at Least One World Cup Out of The Next Two’

It’s been two years since Dinesh Karthik last played for India and at 36, he’s in the twilight of his playing career. He has also taken to commentary and is drawing praise for his sharp analysis and quick wit but that doesn’t mean the wicketkeeper-batter has given up on hopes of representing his country again.

In fact, Karthik, who continues to play cricket at domestic level and in the IPL, has set himself a target of being part of India squad for at least one out of the next two T20 World Cups set to be held in successive years.

He wants to play as long as fitness permits.

“I want to play the sport as long as I am fit. I want to represent India in at least one World Cup of the next two, I think one is in Dubai and the next is in Australia. I had a fab time with the Indian T20 team till the time I was dropped due to an unsuccessful World Cup campaign," Karthik said on 22 Yarns podcast by Gaurav Kapur.

Karthik continues to have a stop-start India career. He has played 32 T20Is so far and scored 399 runs since making debut in 2006.

He explains why there’s a spot for him to be part of India’s playing XI in the shortest format considering they don’t have a ‘pure middle-order batsman’

“India does need a pure middle-order batsman," Karthik said. “They have a lot of top-order batsmen who they slot in the middle-order. Barring Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja there is no one who is a middle-order batsman. They all bat for their franchises from opening to No.3, with only exception being Rishabh Pant who bats at No.4."

Karthik is currently in England where he’s been commentating for Sky Sports. He will soon fly to UAE where the next leg of IPL 2021 is set to be held in mid-September.

