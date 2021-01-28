CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » Dinesh Karthik Joins Bernie Sanders Meme Bandwagon - Check Out His Hilarious Post

The right-handed batsman was recently seen in action in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Weeks after the United States inaugurated Joe Biden as their 46th President and Kamala Harris as the 49th Vice President. One of the most endearing images other than that of the presidential inauguration was that of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders clicked sitting on a chair with his mask, winter heavy jacket and mittens braving the chilly weather in Washington. Sanders' image has since made waves across the internet, sparking thousands of memes on social media platforms.

Scores of people from all walks of life joined the meme-fest which became the talk of the town rivalling some of the most recent trending topics recently. Cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to social media on Wednesday to join the ongoing Sanders meme bandwagon.

Karthik posted his own version of the meme which gained instant popularity. The wicketkeeper-batsman took to Twitter to share a morphed photo of himself on the sofa with Sanders placed right next to him. The 35-year-old captioned the tweet as, ‘After going all over the world, look who finally dropped in!#BernieSanders’.

Karthik’s post has gained close to 8,000 likes and several funny comments from his fans and users.

See it here:

The right-handed batsman was recently seen in action in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Karthik represents and leads the Tamil Nadu side, which has reached the semi-finals stage of the tournament.

The southern team booked their semi-final spot by defeating Himachal Pradesh in the second quarter-final match at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Himachal were restricted to 135 for nine batting first. In response Tamil Nadu, despite some early scares managed to cross the line in just 17.5 overs. Unbeaten partnership between Baba Aparajith (52) and Shahrukh Khan (40) helped the team chase down the target in the end.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side have won all of their five matches in the group stage and will now face the winner of the Bihar-Rajasthan match in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy scheduled on Friday.

