​Dinesh Karthik Lauds Ravi Shastri's Achievements as Team India Head Coach

After getting knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India played their last game against Namibia and beat them by 9 wickets. This was also the last game for the Indian support staff. Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar will not be a part of the Indian Cricket team setup anymore. With former Indian captain Rahul Dravid set to replace Shastri, Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik lauded the parting trio for their achievements with the group on Cricbuzz.

The coaching staff has made India a force to reckon with in tests, and has taken the country to the semi-final or finals of all major ICC tournaments but could not help the Virat Kohli-led side to cross the line even once. Karthik feels that this should not be the highlight of their career, rather people should remember them for all the highs they have given to Indian cricket.

He also pointed out how Shastri is the most successful coach in terms of wins for India. The Tamil Nadu cricketer believes an overall analysis of what they have achieved with India’s batting, bowling, and fielding should be done and lauded for a proper assessment of Shastri’s tenure.

The veteran glovesman also lauded Sridhar for his enhancement of India’s fielding unit during his stint. Sridhar has been fabulous in his department, the level of fielding has gone up to a couple of notches, Karthik believes.

Bowling has been a historical problem for India, especially fast bowling abroad has not been India’s strength. Karthik points out how Bharat Arun has changed that history with the bowlers consistently picking up 20 wickets in a test match in every foreign outing.

Kohli has also quit the captain’s role in the twenty-overs format. Rohit Sharma is the most likely the preferred choice as his replacement.

