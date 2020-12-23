Dinesh Karthik Named Tamil Nadu Captain For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Tamil Nadu are placed in Group B and will be without the services of spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan, who are in Australia for the Indian team.

Dinesh Karthik has been announced as captain of the Tamil Nadu team that will play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy which begins on January 10. All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been selected as his vice-captain as the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced the team on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu are placed in Group B and will be without the services of spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan, who are in Australia for the Indian team. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played from January 10 to 31 and is expected to kick off the Indian domestic season that has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier three out-of-favour India players Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay and Vijay Shankar were on Wednesday named in a 26-strong probables list by Tamil Nadu for next month's Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.Batsman K.B Arun Karthick, who returns to play for Tamil Nadu after a gap of seven years, and medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier, who moved from Kerala ahead of the season, have also been included in the list, according to a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) release

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Washington Sundar and left-arm pacer T Natarajan miss out as they are in Australia on national duty.The players picked by the men's senior state selection committee of the TNCA also includes medium-pacer Aswin Crist, who last represented the state in February 2018 and returns after recovering from injury.

The selected players will play three practice matches on December 19, 20 and 21 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the city.Chairman of selectors S Vasudevan said the players were selected on the basis of their last year's performance."We have chosen the players based on last year's performance. It is a balanced one with a mix of experience and youth," Vasudevan told PTI.

The final squad will be picked on December 21.Meanwhile, a TNCA official said they were awaiting word on the actual size of the squad for the tournament from the BCCI.The BCCI had to postpone the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to January 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The tournament is set to be played across six states under-bio secure environment from January 10 to 31.

Meanwhile India are up against Australia in the first Test in Adelaide. Team India announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia on Wednesday. As was believed by many experts, Virat Kohli has gone with Prithvi Shaw as Mayank Agarwal's opening partner for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. While in the middle-order, Hanuman Vihari too found a place. There was a lot of debate over Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant for the keeper's slot, but the former made it to the XI.

Apart from that, R Ashwin made it to the team as lone spinner.

Squad: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, K B Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, R S Jaganath Sinivas.