Dinesh Karthik on IPL Factor Ahead of World T20: 'We Have a lot of T20 Experience; Every guy There has Played 150 Matches

Former India wicket-keeper and now a TV commentator Dinesh Karthik feels India will go all the way at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Reason: Men in Blue has an army of players who have played more than 150 T20 games, courtesy of IPL.

Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected,’ he said: “I think it is 14 years that have gone by – it’s very interesting to know that it has been that long – I think that also means 14 seasons of IPL, so basically, we have a lot of T20 experience in that team. Every guy there has played 150, if not 200 matches of T20, which should give them enough data to take from every time they had a big moment, and that’s what you require, experience to handle those big moments and hence I have no doubt that they will qualify to the semi-finals."

He also emphasised on the role Hardik Pandya is going to play, provided that he is one of the best T20 all-rounder available. He added that the 27-year-old is calm and calculated.

“Hardik Pandya. He bats at No.6, he has a job to do every time he comes in, he has the potential to take the game away in the whiff of a breath – that how good he is. So, again with ball, he is very good with it, he is very handy, he can bowl at 85-87 mph, but also mix in the slower ones. Over the period of time, he has shown the mind – what’s between your ears they say – to be very strong, very calculated and he is somebody who can come and deliver on slow wickets very well, and that’s one of his strengths, so I am looking forward to him as a gun fielder as well," Karthik said.

