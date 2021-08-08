Dinesh Karthik Opens up About Future, Reveals Why He Doesn't Play Red-ball Cricket

Dinesh Karthik has been in England for close to two months now, as he is part of the broadcast team there. And till now he has done an excellent job on the mic and entertained millions with his one-liners. But that does not mean that he has no plans as far as his cricketing future is concerned.

In the past he has made it clear that he wants to make a comeback into the Indian side for the T20 World Cup in October. But in a recent interaction, he revealed why he hasn’t play red ball cricket in the past. The last time he was seen in whites was in Feb 2020 for Tamil Nadu. He went on to say had he continued playing, that would have blocked the place of N Jagadeesan. Also, he accepted that his Test days are over.

“The reason I don’t play red-ball cricket for Tamil Nadu is that it will block the chances of Jagadeesan and also I don’t have a future in red-ball cricket as well,” said Karthik while speaking on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, for the second time in his career, Jasprit Bumrah’s name was inscribed in the Trent Bridge Honours Board for picking up a five-wicket haul on Day 4 of the first Test against England. Bumrah picked up 5 for 64 as India bowled England out for 303. India ended the day requiring 157 runs for a 1-0 lead.

