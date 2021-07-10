Dinesh Karthik Opens Up On Online Abuse Over Weather Updates

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who is currently working in the capacity of a commentator in England, has revealed that he received a lot of abuse on his social media handles. The 36-year-old was a commentator for the World Test Championship Final that was held in Southampton between England and India. With the weather conditions of England, rain was a natural hot topic for various discussions. After getting plaudits for his work of updating fans about the situation for a few days, the words took a negative turn.

Karthik believes taking the role of a “weatherman” has its pros and cons. “The first day, a lot of praise, the second day, very happy, the third day they started abusing me. I wanted to sleep; can’t wake up every day at 6’o clock to give a weather report,” Karthik said at the podcast ‘22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur’.

Karthik, who has been an integral part of many Indian teams, said some fans took it too seriously on social media. “They started abusing me saying, ‘Wake up! What the hell are you doing?’ in far more choice words that I can’t use on the podcast, just for not waking up, which was hard but you have to live up to their expectations, I guess. I got abused for saying it was raining,” he added.

He revealed that the abuses were not in short numbers but in thousands. Karthik said it was hard to ignore them, because of the sheer volume of comments.

Karthik had said that he wanted to take up commentary for the World Test Championship Finals also to break the stereotype that only retired cricketers take up commentary stints. He pointed out that in sports like basketball and baseball current players take their place in the commentary box. “Even now during the Sri Lanka-England T20s, James Anderson was doing it for the BBC,” he said.

Karthik had recently posted a pic on Instagram with Sunil Gavaskar from the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Karthik decided to go the pun route for the caption. “Wimble-Done,” he wrote. Fans were excited to see Karhik and Gavaskar together. Some of them were impressed with Karthik’s style for the day.

