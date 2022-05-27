'Dinesh Karthik Player from My Era; He’s Fit, Mentally Strong'-Shoaib Akhtar

RCB batter-keeper Dinesh Karthik played his debut T20 match back in 2006. Even after 16 years, the man from Tamil Nadu is still going strong. After his exceptional comeback in IPL, he had stormed into the Indian team for the five match T20I series against South Africa. Not to mention that he also dabbled in the commentary box when India toured England in 2021. So impressed was Shoaib Akhtar with his comeback that the former Pakistan cricketer cited DK’s personal life where he had to go through some struggles. He also called him a player of his era, lauding him for the resilience he had showed.

“I usually avoid speaking about people’s personal lives. What I want to say here is that he had suffered some setbacks in his personal life, but he came back really well after that. I have followed his personal life and read quite a bit about it. And I really like how he has come back. I would say well done to him. This is what attitude is all about,” Akhtar was quoted as saying to Sportskeeda.

“It’s a big thing. Dinesh Karthik is a player from my era. He’s really fit and mentally strong. Good things happen to good people. Great to see the way he has made a comeback to the Indian team. My best wishes are with him,” he added.

Dinesh Karthik made his India debut in 2004 and went onto play India’s first ever T20 match. If all goes well, he will play the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at a ripe age of 36. All this while, Karthik struggled to score runs and even had his issued while captaining Kolkata Knight Riders. But he came back to the nets and practiced for hours and molded himself into a perfect finisher. The result are there for everyone to see.

In 15 matches, the veteran has notched 324 runs at an average of 64.80 and a strike rate of 187.28 with a top score of an unbeaten 66 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

