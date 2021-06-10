Dinesh Karthik Posts Snap With Sunil Gavaskar Ahead of Commentary Stint - Check Here

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday shared a snap with veteran Indian great Sunil Gavaskar on social media ahead of his on-field commentary debut. The out-of-favour Indian wicket-keeper batsman has been signed by the official broadcasters of England Cricket Board (ECB) pet project, The Hundred. The inaugural edition of the tournament will be played between July 22 and August 21. Karthik has reached the United Kingdom for the same and is currently spending some quality time with cricketer turned commentator Gavaskar.

Here is the post:

Lunch date with the legend! pic.twitter.com/qhYrfRJqf3— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 8, 2021

Karthik was also part of the Star Sports commentary panel during the white ball series between India and England earlier this year. While Karthik then did the commentary from the comfort of his home, this time he will do it from the ground.After donning the commentary hat in England for a month, Karthik would return to field duties when the second phase of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will take off in the United Arab Emirates in September-October.

Karthik had an average run with the bat in the first half of the IPL, which took place in India from April 9 to May 2. He amassed 123 runs in seven games at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 138.20. He did not score a single half-century and his highest score was 40.

Karthik has played 203 games in the cash-rich league with several different teams and scored 3946 runs at an average of 26.13 and a strike rate of 129.88. He has also struck 19 fifties in the IPLs so far.Much like Karthik, his IPL team KKR also struggled to get going in the series this year. KKR were placed at the seventh spot in the IPL table with just 4 points in their kitty. They lost five out of their opening seven games.

