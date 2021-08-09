Dinesh Karthik recalls when Dravid, Dhoni convinced him to open for Team India

Dinesh Karthik has been in and out of the squad on many occasions. As of late, Karthik has joined the commentary box and has been providing his inputs in the India vs England Test series. The batsman also interviewed India skipper Virat Kohli before the five-match series commenced. Recalling the time when Karthik was called back to the Test squad for the India vs England 2007 series, then Test captain Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni convinced Karthik to open for India against England.

Talking with Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, Karthik narrates his career with Dravid and Dhoni and how the two legends of the sport convinced him to become a ‘pure batter’.

Karthik stated at the time, the position for a middle-order batsman and an opener was required. The Chennai-born batsman recollected when Dhoni told him, “You’re so talented as a batsman, you can open”. Dravid, who was appointed Test captain to lead India in the England series also told Karthik that he had the skills to be a pure batter.

Taking heed of what Dhoni and Dravid told him, Karthik took the opportunity to score runs in domestic cricket before being called to open for Team India in the England series.

Opening for Team India, Karthik scored 263 runs in the three-match Test series, which India went on to win, creating history. Karthik was the highest run-getter for India in the series and averaged a decent 43.83 in six innings, which include three half-centuries.

Recalling the time when Dhoni burst into the cricketing scene and ‘took the country by storm’, Karthik knew his time as a wicket-keeper was going to be a short run. Karthik said that when Dhoni made his talent known to all, the job as wicket-keeper was going to be given to the young Ranchi swashbuckler.

Karthik stated that whichever player was given the onus with the gloves, was in for the long run, such as Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Ian Healy and Adam Gilchrist.

Karthik has had many memorable occasions with India and when the batsman was called back to represent India in T20I cricket, he put on some match-winning performances for the Men in Blue. The 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India. The right-hand batsman has so far played 203 Indian Premier League matches till date. The wicketkeeper-batsman will be seen in action for Kolkata Knight Riders the second phase of the IPL which commences from September 19 onwards.

