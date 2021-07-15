Dinesh Karthik Reveal Reason Why he Stepped Down as KKR Skipper

Former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik has revealed that stepping down as the captain of the franchise was not a decision, someone forced him to take and that it was his call alone. Having been appointed the leader in 2018, Karthik stepped down in the middle of IPL 2020, with England skipper Eoin Morgan taking over.

ALSO READ - IND vs ENG: Two Team India Players Test Positive for Covid-19 in England; Both Asymptomatic

In an interview with Gaurav Kapur in his podcast ’22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur’, Karthik said that he was the problem and did not wish to continue as the leader. “We were aware of it. I think a lot of credit should be given to KKR because they handled it very well. They understood my situation. I was the problem, nobody else. From the moment, I’m not very sure, then they’re like ‘fine, there’s Morgan’. He (Morgan) actually was very reluctant," Karthik said.

“For him, he’s captaining England, such a high-pressure thing. He wants to come and play the IPL and enjoy it. And he was thoroughly enjoying it up to the point. He was vice-captain so basically, it’s about helping me."

Under Karthik KKR made it to the playoffs in 2018, and in 2019, finished in the fifth spot. Even in 2020 when Karthik stepped down, the team was doing fairly well, and were fourth in the table. But what was worrisome was his form with the bat. “But when I said this, he said ‘no, no’. And we were high on the table too; we had played some seven games and won four. We were No. 4 or 3 on the table. He said ‘are you crazy? Why would you do this? I don’t understand what you’re trying to do.’ Then I explained things to him," Karthik said.

ALSO READ - IND vs ENG: Reports Suggest Jay Shah Had Warned Players Against Attending Wimbledon & Euro 2020

“Personally, what was happening and then it was something that was more about my personal issues that happened rather than it being cricket or the franchise or anything like that. So when the personal issue happened, that was the main reason and then he said, ‘Ok, I’ll do it.’ And it was handled very well by KKR… Venky Mysore, Shahrukh."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here