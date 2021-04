Dinesh Karthik Sends Special Message as Prasidh Krishna Impresses on ODI debut

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper,Dinesh Karthik sent a special message to his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Prasidh Krishna ahead of his ODI debut on Tuesday. The ex-KKR skipper spoke highly of the Karnataka speedster and held him in high regard before wishing him all the best for his time in the biggest stage of cricket.

In a video shared by KKR, DK can be seen saying he always knew Prasidh had it in him to make the cut in international cricket and he’s very happy that happened.”Prasidh, I’m one of the happiest for you for what has happened today. When we picked you in 2018, I had no doubt that the way you bowled, it would be a matter of time before you represent the country,” Karthik can be seen saying in the video shared on Twitter.

DK also went on to wish him all the best and hoped international cricket will be very good for the pacer.

He wasn’t the only one who wished him luck though. His other team membersKarun Nair, Rahul Tripathi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were also seen wishing him luck ahead of the game.

And it looks like all the wishes worked for the 25-year-old as he bagged four wickets on debut — the most by an Indian bowler on ODI debut. Prasidh broke a 24-year-old record held by Noel David who had returned with figures of 3/21 against West Indies in Port of Spain in 1997.

Prasidh, despite not starting well, came back strong and picked up the important wickets of Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings and Tom Curran to return with figures of 4/54 from 8.1 overs as India beat England by 66 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The right-arm pacer can next be seen in the second ODI on Friday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.