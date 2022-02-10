Dinesh Karthik, Shaun Pollock name their picks as best India's best ODI players

Former South African captain Shaun Pollock and Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik have picked their choices for greatest Indian ODI players on a fan’s request ahead of the second ODI between Indian and West Indies. During their pre-match chat on Cricbuzz, Karthik and Pollock seemed to be on the same page in naming the greats Indian ODI batters and all-rounder.

Going first, Karthik picked the names of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as the greatest Indian ODI batters in a close tie. The 36-year-old named Kapil Dev as the greatest Indian all-rounder and on top of his list of greatest Indian ODI bowlers was the name of Anil Kumble followed by Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh.

While Pollock remained in agreement with Karthik’s pick of Kapil Dev as the greatest India all-rounder, he popped up an interesting name as a contender for the greatest Indian ODI bowler title.

“What about Javagal Srinath? He was brilliant in my time, bowling on those surfaces. Zaheer Khan was brilliant as well. But Kumble I think would be the key," said the former Proteas skipper.

Pollock backed Karthik’s pick of Virat and Tendulkar as greatest Indian ODI batters while adding Virendra Sehwag’s name to the third spot in the list “The only other name I would throw into the equation is, and that’s because of the battles I’ve had with him and the pressure he put us. Tendulkar, Kohli, and maybe Viru. Sehwag would just be underneath those two," he added

Meanwhile, post-India’s victory in the second ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad, Karthik lauded newly appointed skipper Rohit Sharma’s for backing youngsters like Prasidh Krishna, Deepkar Hooda and Washington Sundar in key siturations. The three youngsters shared 7 wickets among them during the second ODI as Krishna picked his career-best 4 -12.

Chasing the target of 238 set by India, the visitors were bundled up at 193 in 46 overs.

