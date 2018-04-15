IPL 2018: Dinesh Karthik Stands by Decisions Despite KKR Losing to SRH

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik, however, said there was nothing wrong in their strategy.
"Look, as a team we understand he is a top order batsman. But you got to understand the dynamics of the team as well," Karthik said of Gill.
"With Robin (Uthappa), Nitish (Rana) and myself there, we thought we'll send him in a middle order role where he doesn't need to go and build an innings and just express himself. It is going to be a little hard at this stage to send him to bat higher up the order. He is happy to bat at this spot where he did."
On Mavi not bowling in the Powerplay, he said: "At that stage the spinners were bowling so well I could see they were a better wicket-taking option than the fast bowlers. It was coming on to the bat a lot better but for the spinners it was holding up and the chance of a wicket (was more) so I was trying to utilise that."
KKR's move to bring an in-form opener Sunil Narine down the order also did not work and Karthik said they would not be opening with him throughout the season.
"It's a bit of a mix and match. We decided to start off the season, we won't be sending Sunil to open throughout. At times we want to use him as a floater. They have a couple of good spinners so we had that as a plan and we used it," the KKR skipper said.
He said KKR would hope to avoid a third loss on the trot when they take on a resurgent Delhi Daredevils on Monday. Counting on the positives, Karthik said: "I think the spinners bowled beautifully. After the CSK game, the way they have come back, all three bowled well for us so I am very happy with way the spinners bowled."
First Published: April 15, 2018, 1:45 PM IST