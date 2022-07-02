Dinesh Karthik Takes Sly Dig at ECB for Ignoring Rishabh Pant's Knock to Highlight His Dismissal

Rishabh Pant smashed a marvellous 146 and along with Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) as India managed a strong counterattack and ended day one of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at 338/7 in 73 overs.

Pant and his partnership with Jadeja, saved India from struggling at 98/5 to surge past the 300-run mark with a magnificent 222-run stand for the sixth wicket at Edgbaston on Friday.

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 2 – LIVE

But Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to social media to point out the England And Wales Cricket Board’s headline on their official video highlights of the action from day one on their social media handles.

“After such an engrossing, enthralling days play, I’m sure the headline can be much better and apt than this ECB. That knock by Pant and the quality of test cricket played by both sides were as good as it can be and this is how you sum up a day,” he tweeted.

After such an engrossing, enthralling days play, I’m sure the headline can be much better and apt than this @ECB_cricket That knock by @RishabhPant17 land the quality of test cricket played by both sides were as good as it can be and this is how you sum up a day #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/T51tBycL6W — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 2, 2022

All this even while the cricketing world saluted Pant’s efforts with the bat, as many current and former cricketers heaped praise on the 24-year-old. And that was not all too as social media was abuz will superlative for the Indian star, with come calling him “Pantastic”, “Spider-man” and “one of modern cricket’s true Gladiators”.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant is World Class But England Not Intimidated, Says Paul Collingwood

Former England cricketer Paul Collingwood called Pant “world-class”.

“I take my hat off to the way that Pant played. When you play against world-class players, they can do world-class things. And today he had his day,” said Collingwood after the opening day’s play.

As for the man himself, Pant said he was doing just what he wanted to do.

“I was just focusing on the ball. Yes, the pressure was there when we lost three or four wickets early on. Yes, we have to build the partnership but at the same time if we focus on the pressure, we might not get the result. I focus on my process, and that gives me the result most of the time. As a player, I try not to think about what the opposition wants to do. It is more about what I want to do,” said Pant after the day’s play.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here