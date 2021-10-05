Dinesh Karthik to Lead Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Dinesh Karthik will lead the Tamil Nadu team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be played in Lucknow. The team picked by the State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association features a few players who shone in the recent TNPL like B Sai Sudharshan and P Saravana Kumar.

Out of favour India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been named Dinesh Karthik’s deputy in the squad, which also includes left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who has not featured in the second phase of the IPL in the UAE after he tested positive for Covid-19, and all-rounder M S Washington Sundar, who is recovering from an injury. The team also comprises experienced campaigners like B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan and power-hitter M Shahrukh Khan.

The bowling unit includes Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, J Kousik and spinners R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and leggie M Ashwin. Tamil Nadu, the defending champion, features in Elite Group ‘A’ in the national T20 competition. The squad: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), M S Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Sandeep S Warrier, R Sai Kishore, B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, M Siddharth, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Sanjay Yadav, R Silambarasan, R Vivek Raj, B Sai Sudharshan, P Saravana Kumar.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here