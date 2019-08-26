Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 1: ROU VS RUS

upcoming
ROU ROU
RUS RUS

Antigua

29 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Dinesh Karthik to Lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI |August 26, 2019, 11:24 PM IST
Dinesh Karthik to Lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Veteran batsman-wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup in England, was on Monday named captain of the Tamil Nadu team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day cricket tourney to be played at Jaipur from September 24 to October 16.

This was announced by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s State Senior Selection Committee.

Chief selector M Senthilnathan told PTI that Karthik was chosen keeping his experience in mind and his ability to motivate the players, having led various teams including the KKR in the IPL.

“Karthik has been picked because of his experience and leadership skills. He has led at various levels, including for KKR in the IPL and that will be handy,” he said.

 

dinesh karthikvijay hazare trophyVijay Hazare Trophy 2019

