Dinesh Karthik Took My Spot In The Playing XI & Now Has Taken It At Wimbledon Too, Says Rohan Gavaskar

Dinesh Karthik had replaced Rohan Gavaskar in India’s playing XI on the tour to England in 2004 and was recently seen at Wimbledon enjoying a match in the company of the left-handed batsman’s legendary father and former opening great Sunil Gavaskar. This warranted a hilarious reaction from the younger Gavaskar who remarked that Karthik had first taken his spot in the Indian playing XI and now had taken a seat next to his father at Wimbledon too.

Karthik still hopes of making a comeback for India in T20 cricket and play at least one of the two WT20s either in 2021 or 2022. He made a fine commentary debut and was praised for his insights and observations during the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand in Southampton. He shared the panel with stalwarts like Ian Bishop, Kumar Sangakkara, and Sunil Gavaskar and still held his own throughout the course of the marquee event.

Karthik shared a strong rapport with the senior Gavaskar during his commentary stint and uploaded their picture on his social media too stating how excited he was to team up with the all-time legend. The pair were then spotted at Wimbledon enjoying a game of tennis in each other’s company.

Rohan saw the funny side of things and replied to Karthik’s Wimbledon tweet stating the wicket-keeper batsman once “took his spot” in India’s playing XI and now he is again taking it during the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world.

“When DK (Dinesh Karthik) made his debut for India, he took my spot in the playing XI against England. He has now taken my spot at Wimbledon too (laughing emojis) Hope you guys had some strawberries and cream and washed it down with some Pimms, buddy,” tweeted Rohan.

When dk made his debut for India , he took my spot in the playing 11 against England . He has now taken my spot at Wimbledon too 😂😂. Hope you guys had some strawberries and cream and washed it down with some pimms , buddy . https://t.co/4xyLEWNN9a— Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) July 9, 2021

Rohan also backed India to bounce back after the WTC Final loss against New Zealand. India has had a great run in Test cricket over the last two years with series wins in Australia and the home series against England and Rohan felt that one loss, albeit in a marquee final, did not determine the team’s performance in the inaugural Test Championship.

“This is an excellent cricket side. You’ve got quality cricketers in this team. Yes, New Zealand were better than us in that Test but that doesn’t take away anything from the fact that we have done well in the last couple of years," quoted Rohan Gavaskar.​

