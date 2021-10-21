Dinesh Karthik Was On Injections During IPL 2021 Playoffs, TNCA Secretary Reveals

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who suffered a knee injury during Indian Premier League 2021, continued to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the playoffs after taking injections, revealed Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary S Ramaswami. The 36-year-old won’t be able to captain Tamil Nadu for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy beginning next month. Vijay Shankar will lead the team in his absence.

“Karthik had played the IPL playoffs after taking injections. So we have replaced him with Vijay Shankar as captain,” Ramaswami told Cricbuzz. The domestic T20 tournament will start on November 4 and the final will be played on November 24.

Karthik did not have a great IPL season this year, as he made only 223 runs in the 15 innings he played for two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. While KKR managed to reach the finals, it could not defeat the mighty Chennai Super Kings.

Even in the final, Karthik didn’t click and was out for 9. KKR lost the title match to CSK by 27 runs, making way for Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side to lift the IPL trophy for the fourth time.

Karthik has also been missing from the national side for more than two years now. He played his last international match against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal. His poor form led to his ouster, but Karthik returned to cricket in a new form earlier this year. He has been doing commentary, and interviewing cricket greats. Karthik’s fans loved his new role, and the cricketer received praise for breaking the stereotype that the commentary box is only for retired cricketers.

