Dinesh Karthik’s Anniversary Pic With Dipika Pallikal Is All About Love

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who has wowed us with his recent commentary stint, celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with wife Dipika Pallikal on August 20. The 36-year-old shared a picture from his Hindu wedding ceremony in traditional attire. In the Instagram upload, Karthik is seen kissing Dipika on the nose. “Happy anniversary to us,” he captioned the post while also tagging his wife. Dipika, who is a well-known squash player, also shared a post on Instagram.

Dipika also shared pics from their wedding in a church. She captioned, “May we always continue to make each other laugh no matter what life throws our way!”

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal got married in 2015 in both traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Karthik has currently taken the role of a commentator in England. He is now seen interviewing his former colleagues such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He first came behind the mic earlier this year when England was touring India.

While Karthik is being praised for his commentary skills, his sporadic form has affected his cricketing career. He was a part of the India squad in the 2019 ODI cricket World cup. He is scheduled to resume his on-field duty next month in the United Arab Emirates for the second half of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Karthik represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, and is the vice-captain of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. He has played 203 IPL matches and scored 3,946 runs with 19 half-centuries.

Dipika, on the other hand, is credited for popularising squash in India. She won three Women’s International Squash Players’ Association (WISPA) tour titles in 2011. A year later, she was among the top 10 squash players in the world.

