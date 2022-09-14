Dinesh Karthik's Emotional 'Thank You' Note for RCB Fans After Making the Cut for T20 World Cup 2022

On Monday, BCCI announced their T20 World Cup 2022 squad and one name certainly made a lot of RCB fans happy and that name was Dinesh Karthik. DK came into the IPL 2022 and made the tournament his as he went on to slam 330 runs in 16 matches at an astounding average of 55. Not to mention that the strike rate was above 180! Karthik played the role of a perfect finisher for RCB, coming down to bat at 6, 7, or sometimes with just an over to spare.

Nonetheless, he showed his ability to get going quickly and was rewarded as he got a call back to the national setup after more than three years in between. Meanwhile, as of now, he has successfully staved off the competition from his fellow Keeper Rishabh Pant, sealing the deal for the T20 World Cup 2022 as India’s back-up Keeper.

What a turnaround for someone who was in the commentary box when India toured England in 2021! Some say that it was RCB who actually changed his fortunes and if this ‘thank you’ post from DK is anything to go by, it seems he seconds it.

“Thanks @RCBTweets for bein an integral part of the journey and helping me achieve my dream Most importantly to all the RCB fans who chant RCB,RCB even when am in my blues representing team INDIA , I LOVE YOU GUYS,” he tweeted.

Karthik can be an excellent finisher and some say his skills may exceed that of Pant’s who has failed to deliver in Asia Cup 2022. Unlike Pant, DK continues to warm the bench despite being the person who has trained for such situation. On tours to West Indies, England and Ireland, Pant was rested with big match players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while DK continued to play the finisher’s role.



In the recently concluded Asia Cup, he was brought over Pant for the opener against Pakistan, but was made to wait on the bench after two games.

