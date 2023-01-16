Dinesh Karthik’s Hilarious Response to AB de Villiers’ Tweet for Virat Kohli

Dinesh Karthik had the best response to AB de Villiers’ congratulatory tweet for Virat Kohli after his emphatic century against Sri Lanka. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 to propel India to a comfortable victory against Sri Lanka in the third ODI on Sunday. Kohli’s magnificent knock, which was laced with 13 fours and 8 towering sixes, has impressed several current and former cricketers. So it wasn’t surprising to see AB de Villiers gushing about Kohli’s knock on Twitter. The former South Africa captain, who is a good friend of Kohli, tweeted, “Virat Kohli! Different level.” Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played together in Royal Challengers Bangalore forming one of the most fearsome batting lineups in the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli! Different level💪— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 16, 2023

RCB’s wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik replied to De Villiers’ tweet and wrote, “Ita called VERA level. Ask @imVkohli and he will tell you. See you in @IPL.” Vera level is a Tamil term that is used to describe something that is of a very different level.

Ita called VERA level . Ask @imVkohli n he will tell you 😉See you in @IPL https://t.co/cQtpPRLg30 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 16, 2023

Fans have dropped interesting comments under Dinesh Karthik’s tweet. One fan speculated that AB de Villiers is coming back to Royal Challengers Bangalore as a mentor.

AB De Villiers coming back as mentor for RCB.🔥— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) January 16, 2023

Another fan wrote, “DK, did you just announce AB will be with us?? You have made my month OMG.”

DK, DID YOU JUST ANNOUNCE AB WILL BE WITH US??????YOU'VE MADE MY MONTH OMGGGG 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 — 🧏‍♂️ (@KushankThacker) January 16, 2023

The ton against Sri Lanka in Thiruvanathapuram was Virat Kohli’s 46th ODI hundred and 74th across all three formats of the game. The former India captain is going through a purple patch and is looking unstoppable.

Kohli had ended 2022 with a sparkling ODI century against Bangladesh. He began 2023 with another century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. Now with this memorable knock, Kohli has established himself as an anchor in ODIs who can accelerate in the death overs. Fans are backing Kohli to score 50 ODI hundreds and break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.

Kohli, the run machine, will be indispensable for skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held on home soil.

India’s win in the third ODI by a margin of 317 runs is the biggest-ever ODI win. Rohit Sharma and Co have started the World Cup year on a positive note and will be eager to play in a similar fashion in the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand.

