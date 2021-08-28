Dinesh Karthik’s On-Point Commentary Will Be Missed by Fans as he Leaves for IPL 2021

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik will be leaving his commentary duties at the ongoing Test series between India and England. The wicketkeeper-batsman has to now head for the Indian Premier League that is slated to resume from September 19 in UAE. Dinesh represents Kolkata Knight Riders and is one of the crucial assets to the Eoin Morgan-led team. On knowing this, fans who have been fond of Dinesh’s tongue-in-cheek commentary expressed their sadness by holding placards during the third Test. His commentary has also been widely appreciated by netizens and cricket enthusiasts as his analysis and quirky comments have mostly been on point. Some internet users have also reacted to his good looks and stylish dressing sense on social media platforms.

Recently, a fan’s picture of holding a placard that read, ‘DK, we will miss your analytical skills has been going viral on Twitter.’ Overwhelmed by the gesture, the cricket commentator also took to the micro-blogging site to react to the now-viral picture. In his post, Karthik said, “All of your love made my tour even more special.”

All of your love made my tour even more special 🤗🙇🏻‍♂️❤️ https://t.co/tNCo57f0wO— DK (@DineshKarthik) August 27, 2021

The Indian side had a horrendous start in the third Test after the entire team got out at 78. However, in the second innings, some sort of damage control is being attempted by the Virat Kohli-led side. By the end of day three of the third Test match batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara had managed a total of 91 runs while remaining not out. The team till the end of day three scored 215 runs at the loss of two wickets. Rohit Sharma got out after slamming 59 runs while KL Rahul was bowled out at a disappointing score of eight runs.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are placed at the second last spot with only two wins from seven matches. The team’s total point score is four and their first upcoming match is on September 20 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

