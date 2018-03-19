Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Nidahas Trophy: Dinesh Karthik's Scintillating Knock Brings Him On Par With Yuvraj Singh

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 19, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian team pulled-off a miraculous 4-wicket win against Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy on Sunday. It was largely due to Dinesh Karthik's heroics that the Indian team lifted the trophy as the keeper-batsman smashed a six on the last ball of the match taking India past Bangladesh's score of 166.

At one stage it looked impossible for India to win the match as they needed 35 runs from the last three overs, but Karthik struck blistering 29 runs from just eight balls. His innings included three sixes and two fours. En route his innings Karthik created a few records too.

He scored runs at a strike-rate of 362.50 against Bangladesh, which is the joint-highest strike rate by an Indian batsman in T20Is (min 25 runs), along with Yuvraj Singh who also had a strike rate of 362.50 against England in 2007 at Durban. Yuvraj had scored 58 runs from 16 deliveries.

His strike-rate ranks joint-second (min 25 runs in an innings) in the world, after West Indies' DR Smith. He had a strike-rate of 414.28 against Bangladesh at Johannesburg. Not only that, Karthik's 29 runs is the highest by an Indian no 7 against Bangladesh in T20Is.

Earlier in the match, after being put into bat, Bangladesh scored 166/8 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on Sabbir Rahman's fine 77 run innings. The total looked below par as the Indian spinners led by Yuzvendra Chahal strangulated the Bangladeshi batsmen.

Tamim Iqbal was dismissed early in the piece, with Shardul Thakur pulling off a sensational catch on the boundary line. Experienced Mushfiqur (9) and Shakib (7) couldn't contribute much either. Sabbir played a lone hand, supported by cameos from Mahmudullah (21) and Mehidy Hassan (19).

Chahal picked up 3/18 in his 4 overs while Washington Sundar - who was also named the man-of-the-series - ended with figures of 1/20. Unadkat too picked up 2 wickets, giving away 33 runs. Vijay Shankar had a day to forget as he conceded 48 runs off his 4 overs.

First Published: March 19, 2018, 9:33 AM IST

