'Disagree to Have Rishabh Pant Instead of Hardik Pandya': Ex-IND Not Happy with India's Team Selection

A scintillating half-century from India’s Mr. 360, Suryakumar Yadav, and a more measured fifty from the talismanic Virat Kohli helped India glide into the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, thumping Hong Kong by 40 runs on Wednesday. The victory meant that India finished top of Group A and are unbeaten at the moment.

One of the major talking points of the match was the inclusion of Rishabh Pant replacing all-rounder Hardik Pandya in India’s playing XI. Many pundits including India’s former opener Gautam Gambhir expressed their displeasure with the management’s decision. The 2011 World Cup winner opined that an all-rounder like Deepak Hooda should have been included in place of Pandya, who was given a rest after his dazzling performance against Pakistan.

In an interview with Star Sports, Gambhir said that Pant should have replaced Dinesh Karthik and Deepak Hooda should have replaced Pandya in the Indian line-up.

“I disagree to have Rishabh Pant instead of Hardik Pandya. I would have definitely had someone like Deepak Hooda, who can bowl a couple of overs as well”, he told Star Sports.

Gambhir explained that India should replace an all-rounder with another rather than replacing the player with a specialist batter. He also believed that Pant deserved to play, but he should replace Karthik who has a similar profile to the Southpaw.

“That’s more of a like-to-like replacement as well and he (Hooda) hasn’t done anything wrong. So for me, Rishabh Pant should play, but instead of Dinesh Karthik. If you are resting Hardik Pandya, then I think Deepak Hooda deserves a go”, Gambhir added.

Notably, Pant was left out of India’s tournament opener against rivals Pakistan, with Karthik filling in as the wicketkeeper. Meanwhile, Pandya was on fire with both bat and ball. His three-wicket haul helped India knock out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs. He then returned to play an unbeaten knock of 33 runs off 17 balls, smashing a six in the final over of the match to get India over the line against the Babar Azam-led side.

Team India has confirmed their berth in the Super-four stage of the coveted tournament and will be looking to defend its title, heading into the month of September.

