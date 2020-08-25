Disallow Overthrows After Direct Hits, Laws Should Bring in Common Sense: Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has called for a change in Laws of Cricket, saying overthrows that follow a direct hit by a fielder should be disallowed.
Talking to Cricketnext as part of the Laws of Cricket Challenge, Karthik said the ball should be called dead as soon as a fielder hits the stumps. Karthik said he's like to see a few laws changed to bring in more common-sense.
The India and Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman explained that such a rule change will encourage fielders to hit the stumps more often without hesitation, thereby inducing a 'visual spectacle' for fans.
"I have a few opinions on laws that can be definitely changed," he said. "The laws have been around for some time and a lot I understand is to do with the fact that they call tradition of the game, but I think somewhere they need to bring in common sense as well. Few of the laws can definitely be changed. That's my opinion and I feel it will happen in time.
"One simple law that I would like to change is if there is a direct hit, there should be no runs after that. I think it makes no sense for the ball to hit the stump and then be given runs for that. I feel it's a great skill to be able to, you know, hit the stumps.
"And more importantly it's a visual spectacle for the spectators and I think you should encourage that. There is no point discouraging that (and bring in a situation) where the fielders are scared it will hit the stumps and it will go on for overthrows.
"If it doesn't hit the stumps, then definitely overthrows are accepted. But if it hits the stumps, I think the ball should be called dead ball soon after."
Karthik is in UAE now and will be leading the KKR side in Indian Premier League 2020, beginning on September 19.
