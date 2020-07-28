Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Disallow Runs If Non-Striker Backs Up Early: R Ashwin Suggests Rule Change in Cricket

India off-spinner R Ashwin proposed a change to cricket laws, saying runs should be disallowed every time a non-striker leaves the crease before the bowler delivers the ball.

Cricketnext Staff |July 28, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
Disallow Runs If Non-Striker Backs Up Early: R Ashwin Suggests Rule Change in Cricket

India off-spinner R Ashwin proposed a change to cricket laws, saying runs should be disallowed every time a non-striker leaves the crease before the bowler delivers the ball.

Ashwin's suggestion comes in the wake of news that technology will be used to call no-balls in the ICC World Cup Super League.

Ashwin explained that a non-striker backing up early gives him an unfair advantage in multiple ways.

Ashwin also suggested a 'free ball' as an alternate suggestion.

Law 41.16.1 of MCC allows the bowler to run out the non striker if he backs up early.

It reads: "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out."

Ashwin had mankaded (run out non striker before delivering the ball) Jos Buttler in the IPL 2019. He had also done the same to Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne in an ODI in 2012, before the umpires suggested captain Virender Sehwag to recall the appeal.

