Disallow Runs If Non-Striker Backs Up Early: R Ashwin Suggests Rule Change in Cricket

India off-spinner R Ashwin proposed a change to cricket laws, saying runs should be disallowed every time a non-striker leaves the crease before the bowler delivers the ball.
Ashwin's suggestion comes in the wake of news that technology will be used to call no-balls in the ICC World Cup Super League.
Just hope that technology will see if a batsmen is backing up before the bowler bowls a ball and disallow the runs of that ball every time the batter does so!!Thus, parity will be restored as far as the front line is concerned. #noball #dontbackup— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2020
Many of you will not be able to see the grave disaparity here, so let me take some time out to clarify to the best of my abilities. If the non striker backs up 2 feet and manages to come back for a 2, he will put the same batsmen on strike for the next ball. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2020
Putting the same batsmen on strike might cost me a 4 or a 6 from the next ball and eventually cost me 7 more runs instead of may be a 1 and a dot ball possibility at a different batsmen. The same will mean massively for a batter wanting to get off strike even in a test match.— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2020
It is time to restore the balance in what is an increasingly tough environement for the bowlers. #thefrontcrease #belongs to #bothparties @bhogleharsha we can use the same tech that we are proposing for a no ball check 120 balls in a T 20 game. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2020
Ashwin also suggested a 'free ball' as an alternate suggestion.
Instead of Disallowing the run, may be the bowler can get a free ball the very next one where the batsmen has backed up. Some fairness to start off may be.— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2020
Law 41.16.1 of MCC allows the bowler to run out the non striker if he backs up early.
It reads: "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out."
Ashwin had mankaded (run out non striker before delivering the ball) Jos Buttler in the IPL 2019. He had also done the same to Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne in an ODI in 2012, before the umpires suggested captain Virender Sehwag to recall the appeal.
