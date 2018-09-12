Disappointed After Test Snub, Maxwell Hopes to Please Coach Langer With 'More Centuries'

Loading...
Disappointed at not being afforded a chance in the longer format of the game, Maxwell confirmed that he was in full kit when selector Trevor Hohns called him to give him the news.
"It may sound extremely funny but when I got the phone call yesterday I was actually wearing the Baggy Green, as extraordinary as it might sound," he told SEN Radio.
"I was doing a shoot for one of the sponsors and we were fully in our whites. And I had the Baggy Green on and got the call while it was on top of my head."
The Victorian had believed that his non-selection for the Australia A tour to India would lead to being selected for the Test series against Pakistan, which was also the reason why he turned down several offers of playing county cricket. Ultimately, Maxwell did not make the cut with the instructions from Cricket Australia being to "rest" over the winter.
"I suppose the disappointment from my side is I didn't get an opportunity to play any cricket over the last couple of months," he said.
"I had a few offers to play county cricket in England and they were initially knocked back with an opportunity to go and play in India in the A series.
"To get told not to play in the A series and have a rest, and I was understanding of that and their reasoning behind that ... I was hoping that was a positive note to go to Dubai. But obviously that wasn't the case."
"I feel like I've still got some really good cricket years ahead of me. I think if I continue to play the way I have been in the last 12 months, the selections will eventually go my way.
The selectors told Maxwell it was a case of not capitalising on chances in previous Test matches which led to him not being selected. In his seven Tests to date, he averages 26.07.
"Now I just need to make more runs. Hopefully I can pile on enough runs this summer to keep pushing my case forward.
"The drive to wear that cap again for my country is still burning deep within me and I can't wait to hopefully wear it again one day. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen but I'll be doing everything within my power to get back out there and represent my country."
For Maxwell, the next assignment will be the JLT One-Day Cup. The Victorian all-rounder sees this as a perfect chance for him to do what the national coach Justin Langer wants – score more centuries.
"I'd been hoping to start off this summer with that (Test) series and I suppose to not be involved is extremely disappointing, but the other positive is I'm able to play cricket straight away with the JLT Cup starting this weekend," he said.
"I'm able to get back out onto the field and try and put some runs on the board.
"Langer made it clear he wants more hundreds from me and that's fine, I'll try and give him that during this JLT and during the Shield season.
"I'll make sure I can give him what he wants."
First Published: September 12, 2018, 10:07 AM IST