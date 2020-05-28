Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |May 28, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
Disappointed to Miss Out on an India Test Match for Second Time: WACA Chief Executive

Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) chief executive Christina Matthews said they were disappointed at the fact that they were overlooked as a venue for Australia's four-match Test series against India.

The WACA will instead host the day-night Test against Afghanistan from November 21-25, a match that will kickstart Australia's home season.

"This is the second time we haven't had India scheduled, the last time we were told it was because our venue wasn't good enough and if we supported a new stadium, this would never happen again, and here we are again," Matthews said in Perth.

"I want to make it clear, hosting a Test is a privilege, not a right and we understand that, and we're as privileged to host Afghanistan as anyone else and we'll certainly put on a really good show and welcome Afghanistan to the Test arena in Australia," she added.

The new stadium built in Perth had a Test match against India but for the series later this year, Brisbane's Gabba was preferred.

"The government invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to make Perth Stadium cricket friendly from the start, so all the facilities for cricket were built into that, and at the time Cricket Australia gave a guarantee to the government that they would absolutely be utilising that stadium to its fullest," Matthews said.

"I just want to say as chair of the WACA and on behalf of the WACA and all cricket lovers in WA, I'm really disappointed in this decision. I actually think it's the wrong decision, we made a really compelling case, along with the government to CA, I looked at that again this morning, and when I went through it, I just can't understand why they'd make that decision," he added.

Over the years, Australia has traditionally started its major series at the Gabba in Brisbane.

"We've been told commercially Brisbane is more viable for Australian cricket and that over an eight-year touring period from 2015 to 2023, WA has a better schedule than anyone else. I'm not really privy to what's going to happen in the next three years, but they were the key reasons," Matthews said.

"This is not about Brisbane or the Gabba. They, like us, have to fight for their fans and their cricket community, however, all the metrics associated with cricket over the last two years see us surpass Brisbane in every area," she added.

