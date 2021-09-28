‘Disappointed’ Wasim Akram Reacts to New Zealand; England’s Cancellation of Pakistan Tour

Veteran Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram has urged his fellow countrymen to support Pakistan national cricket team in this time of crisis. Much like others, Akram also expressed his disappointment over the withdrawal of New Zealand and England from their tour of Pakistan before requesting the fans to rally behind Men in Green in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will kick-start next month in Oman.

Former Pakistan captains Moin Khan, Wasim Akram and Rashid Latif express their disappointment at New Zealand and England tour cancellations and request the fans to come together and back Pakistan cricket and cricket team. #HaarHalMainCricket | #PAKvNZ | #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/h8sEn5CmDX— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 24, 2021

Addressing the fans in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board’s Twitter handle, Akram said that he is aware that the fans must be devastated with the pullout of England and New Zealand from the Pak tour. He also mentioned that it was painful to watch the Blackcaps’last-minute withdrawal before the start of the series,adding that he is also disappointed with this outcome.

“I am equally disappointed, equally down and equally sad. But life has to go on,” Akram said.

Echoing the sentiments of PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, he urged Pakistan fans to support their World Cup tourfor once.

It must be mentioned that it was New Zealand’s first tour of Pakistan in the last 18 years. The Blackcaps were slated to play three ODIs and five T20I matches against Pakistan. But New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan did not go ahead as planned as half an hour before the toss for the first match of the tournament, Blackcaps announced that they are abandoning the visit due to security threats.

In the aftermath of the Blackcaps announcement, several veteran Pakistan players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-Ul-Haq and even the newly appointed PCB chairman Raja expressed their displeasure with the Kiwi team.

Days after New Zealand’s announcement, the England Cricket Board (ECB) also suspended the men’s and women’s tours of Pakistan.Speaking about the same, Akram insisted that all the teams will run behind Pakistan Cricket if they do well in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

He even went on to say that if the teams do not want to tour Pakistan, then let it be, before wishing his side good luck for the upcoming mega event.

