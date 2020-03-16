Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Disappointed With Captain for Not Giving Me Chance to Play for Karachi Kings: Rizwan

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has slammed Karachi Kings skipper Emad Wasim for not giving him enough opportunities to play in the Pakistan Super League.

PTI |March 16, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
The Karachi Kings franchise, which is led by Pakistani allrounder Emad Wasim, preferred to keep Rizwan on the bench for most of the matches although he is the number one wicketkeeper-batman for Pakistan in all three formats.

"I am Pakistan's number one keeper and batsman and I am recognised as a batsman yet I didn't get proper chances to play in the PSL," Rizwan said at a post match conference at the national stadium here on Sunday night.

"The captain said I am a top order batman and then didn't give me opportunity to play," added the 27-year-old, who has played six Tests, 32 ODIs and 18 T20 matches for Pakistan.

Rizwan said only Emad can answer why he was not given a chance in the team.

When asked about Rizwan's continued exclusion in the PSL matches, Emad had said that unfortunately they couldn't find a place for Rizwan in the playing eleven.

The Karachi franchise has preferred to play West Indian Chadwick Walton in the matches after trying out Rizwan in the first match of the league.

"I couldn't understand the explanation given by my captain for not selecting me but anyway this sort of behaviour has disappointed me," Rizwan lamented.

"Everyone knows that I have performed against New Zealand, England and other teams in white ball format but I was disappointed when not given a chance in the Karachi outfit," he said.

Rizwan said he couldn't say at the moment whether he would play for Karachi Kings next season of PSL.

He, however, pointed out that franchise cricket had its own system of selection and perhaps Walton suited the requirements of Karachi better.

"They are also other notable players who didn't get a chance to play in the PSL from their franchises, what can one do except hope the chance will come soon."

Rizwan had become Pakistan's number one choice after the Pakistan Cricket Board and selectors dropped Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain and player from all three formats late last year following a whitewash against Sri Lanka in a T20 series at home.

