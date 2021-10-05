Disappointed with MS Dhoni's Batting, Fans Say Even Social Media Slowed Down After Watching Dismal Show

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have qualified for the playoffs but the two teams are fighting for the number 1 spot and also to remain in the top 2. It is to be noted that the first playoff match is played between the top two teams, however, it is not the end for the team that loses. The losing team gets another chance as they compete with the winners of the second playoff match. On October 4, CSK and DC locked horns and the latter emerged victorious by 3 wickets, with 2 balls remaining.

The toss was won by Rishabh Pant and he put the MS Dhoni-led side to bat first. In the assigned 20 overs, the Super Kings posted 136 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 5 wickets. Apart from Ambati Rayudu’s half century, none of the CSK batters were able to perform. But what disappointed fans was the knock played by their Thala aka Dhoni. This season, the former Indian captain has not been able to score big runs and has failed to create an impact with the bat. Now, his fans are also questioning his performance as a batter. In the clash against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni scored mere 18 runs off 27 balls. What led to the further disappointment of fans was that the CSK captain did not score a single boundary in his innings.

The CSK captain was dismissed by DC’s budding pace star Avesh Khan. Soon after his dismissal, fans took to Twitter to express their annoyance over Dhoni’s knock. As WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram servers were also down for a couple of hours on October 3, fans compared their Thala’s form to the slow down of these social media apps. They mocked that on viewing Dhoni’s batting, even WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram have slowed down.

With a thumping win over Super Kings, Delhi Capitals are well placed at the number one position in the points table.

