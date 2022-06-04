'Disappointing that People Question Your Integrity': Saha Opens Up on Rift with CAB, Set to Leave Bengal Team

Wriddhiman Saha has finally opened up on his rift with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The veteran wicketkeeper-batter is set to part ways with Bengal after representing the team for nearly 15 years.

Saha opted out of the league stage of this year’s Ranji Trophy. Later, he found himself in the squad for the upcoming knockout stages. Following the development, he sought a NOC from the state association as he has made up his mind of leaving the Bengal team.

In a conversation with Sportstar, Saha said he was hurt by CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das’ comments questioning his commitment to Bengal earlier in the year.

“For me, too, it is a very sad feeling that I have to go through something like this after playing for Bengal for so long. It is disappointing that people make such comments and question your integrity. As a player, I had never faced such a thing in the past, but now that it has happened, even I need to (move on),” Saha told Sportstar.

The veteran cricketer has already informed CAB President Avishek Dalmiya about his decision, adding that he will meet him to finalise the formalities. However, he remained tight-lipped when asked about his next team in the domestic circuit.

“I have spoken to a lot of people, but no decision has been taken yet. There is still time left for next season,” he said.

Earlier, Saha’s wife his wife Romi Mitra revealed that the wicketkeeper batter was hurt by a CAB official’s statement.

“Being a senior player, who has given so much to Bengal cricket, Wriddhi was hurt with such statements,” Saha’s wife Romi Mitra had told Sportstar.

Saha was dropped from India’s Test side for the series against Sri Lanka. In the meantime, the 37-year-old also stood up against a senior journalist who intimidated him after he refused to give him the interview.

After getting axed from the Sri Lanka Tests Saha had a commendable season for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He featured in 11 games for the team and batted as an opener. He scored 317 runs at an average of 31.70, including three half-centuries.

