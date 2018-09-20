Discarded Wicketkeeper-Batsman Matthew Wade Eyes Place in Australia Team for 2019 World Cup

Loading...
The 30-year-old smoked 117 off 74 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and six maximums, to help Tasmania defeat Victoria by 65 runs in Townsville.
With less than nine months to go for the mega-event, the competition for the wicketkeeper spot is between Wade, incumbent Tim Paine and young gun Alex Carey. While Paine struggled heavily to get going in England where Australia were whitewashed in the five-match ODI series, Carey, 27, has still managed to impress selectors in his short international career.
"I'd love to play at the World Cup and that's something I'm striving towards," he told cricket.com.au. "I was disappointed to get dropped from the one-day team (last year), I thought I'd put some pretty solid years together.
"Others will get their chances ... I think Alex Carey is going to be a terrific cricketer, but I feel like I'm playing as well as anyone in the country at the moment.
"I hear a lot of talk about players making hundreds and in one-day cricket I've made plenty of hundreds, probably more than most wicketkeeper-batters in the country. So if they want to pick me, I'm ready to go."
While Wade's century on Wednesday came as an opener, he knows it's next to impossible to get a spot in Australian top-order. Aaron Finch is a certainty, and the banned David Warner too will be back before the World Cup starts.
What works in Wade's favour is he has batted at No. 6 in the majority of his 94 ODIs. "You're not going to get a look in at the top of the order, that's for sure," he said.
"Where the wicketkeeper is going to bat, I feel like I've got the power to bat in that position."
Apart from 94 ODIs, Wade has also represented Australia in 22 Tests and 26 T20Is. While Wade is satisfied with what he has achieved in his international career, he doesn't want to throw in the towel yet.
"I'm really comfortable with where I'm at outside cricket," said Wade. "I'd absolutely walk away satisfied with what I've done at the next level.
"I just don't want to walk away giving up all hope and cruising through the last three or four years of my career. I want to make sure I give it every crack.
"Whether I get picked or not, it didn't faze me too much. I don't wake up every morning wanting to get picked for the Australian cricket team. I just want to be as good a player as I can be."
First Published: September 20, 2018, 12:24 PM IST