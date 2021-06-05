CRICKETNEXT

Disciplinarian, Passionate, and Hard-Working: Yuzvendra Chahal Describes Virat Kohli in Three Words

The spinner has a close bond with the skipper. For, Kohli is not only Chahal's India captain but also leads him at RCB.

Yuzvendra Chahal has described Virat Kohli as Disciplinarian, Passionate, and Hard-Working. And this comes as no surprise and fans know how accurately Chahal has described their captain. Ask any Indian cricket team support staff and he will vouch for the fact that there is no competition to Kohli within the team when it comes to maintaining the body and peak fitness. Coming to Chahal, the spinner has a close bond with the skipper. For, Kohli is not only Chahal’s India captain but also leads him at RCB.

“Disciplinarian, Passionate, and Hard-Working,” this is what the 30-year-old on Crictracker said when asked about Kohli. Chahal was recently asked why he and Kuldeep Yadav no longer play together. Both the cricketer made some headlines in world cricket at the same time and had formed a deadly combination early on.

 The 30-year-old said that team’s combination matters more than anything. He added that Ravindra Jajdeja’s comeback in the limited-over format led to shuffling of orders in the team’s playing XI. Chahal further said that the deadly duo played together when a seam bowler, Hardik Pandya was in the team but he suffered a back injury in 2018. Pandya’s departure made way for Jadeja, who was an all-rounder and could bat at number 07. “Unfortunately, he is a spinner and it was the demand of the team,” said Chahal.

“Kuldeep and I played 50-50 matches in any series. Sometimes he would play 3 matches of a 5 matches of a series, sometimes I would get the chance. The team combination is needed, 11 players make a team and ‘Kulcha’ was not making it. We were there till Hardik was there, we were also given chances. The need of the team was to have an all-rounder at No. 7 position. I am happy even if I am not playing but the team is winning,” Chahal added.

