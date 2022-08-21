'Discussed Important Issues Regarding Cricket in Sri Lanka': Legendary Batter Sanath Jayasuriya Meets ACC Chairman Jay Shah

Legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya met with BCCI General Secretary and Asian Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah to discuss ‘important’ issues related with cricket in his country.

Sri Lanka was to host the 2022 Asia Cup but due to the political turmoil resulting in violent protests throughout the nation meant the continental tournament was shifted to UAE.

Jayasuriya, widely regarded as one of the finest batters to have played the game, thanked Shah for agreeing to meet despite a short notice.

“It was an honor and a pleasure to meet Mr @JayShah Honorary secretary, Indian Cricket Board & Chairman, Asian Cricket Council. Thank you sir for agreeing to see us at such short notice. We discussed some important issues regarding cricket in Sri Lanka,” Jayasuriya tweeted on Sunday.

It was an honor and a pleasure to meet Mr @JayShah Honorary secretary, Indian Cricket Board & Chairman, Asian Cricket Council. Thank you sir for agreeing to see us at such short notice. We discussed some important issues regarding cricket in Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/Z39bzUaQin — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) August 21, 2022

He later revealed that since Asia Cup is now being held in Dubai, how Sri Lanka can benefit from it was among the topics of discussions.

It was a good meeting. We discussed quite a few things about cricket. Asia Cup is being played in Dubai so what are the benefits Sri Lanka Cricket and Sri Lanka is getting. It was a positive meeting,” Jayasuriya told news agency ANI.

“All in all, Sri Lanka cricket is getting benefits through this series. We are looking forward to future series to be held in Sri Lanka,” he added.

He’s also hopeful of Sri Lanka putting up a good performance at the Asia Cup which will also see the likes of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier to take part.

“Sri Lanka did well against Australia in the last series. We are looking forward to the tournament. It will be one to watch out for since all teams are playing good cricket,” Jayasuriya said.

India are the defending champions having won the title in 2018. The event gets underway from August 27 when India face Pakistan in Dubai.

