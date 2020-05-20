Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Disinfecting the Ball during Matches Being Considered: Cricket Australia

Player health is arguably the biggest concern as the game seeks to return from the coronavirus-induced break.

Cricketnext Staff |May 20, 2020, 3:54 PM IST
Disinfecting the Ball during Matches Being Considered: Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia is looking at the possibility of disinfecting the cricket ball during matches in a bid to protect the health of players during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Player health is arguably the biggest concern as the game seeks to return from the coronavirus-induced break and the International Cricket Council's cricket committee has recommended a ban on shining the ball with saliva.

"Disinfecting the ball is a consideration," CA Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager Alex Kountouris said in a video-conference.

"We don't know the impact on the ball because we haven't tested it. We'd obviously have to test it, we'd have to speak to the ICC and get permission..."

"The ball being leather, it's harder to disinfect because it's got little nooks and crevices.

"So we don't know how effective it's going to be, we don't know how infected the ball is going to get and we don't know if it’s going to be allowed.

"But it's absolutely a consideration. Everything is on the table at the moment, everything is being considered."

Kountouris further added that the proposed ban on shining the ball with saliva would be difficult for players to get used to.

"Some people are used to licking their fingers before they grab the ball. People are used to shining the ball with their fingers ... there are going to be mistakes at some point," he added.

"I imagine we are going to take a common sense approach and understand that people make mistakes and things are not going to be perfect."

