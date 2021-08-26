Dismissing Kohli, James Anderson Claims 916th International Wicket, Equals Wasim Akram

James Anderson might be 39-years-old but he shows no signs of ageing. He sprints to deliver every single ball and makes it talk, especially when the conditions favour him. He has been in great form in the recent past and is one of the bowlers that has troubled the Indian batting order.

After India’s amazing win at Lord’s, much was expected of the side in the third Test as well. Captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. However, James Anderson was a man on a mission. He got KL Rahul in the very first over, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, who once again perished, poking at a ball outside the off-stump.

In walked Virat Kohli while the England bowling spearhead was on song. Anderson pitched the ball right up, Kohli went for the booming drive through the covers and ended up edging it behind to Jos Buttler. India lost three wickets in the first 45 minutes and never recovered from these early jolts.

Anderson has now accounted for Virat Kohli seven times in Test cricket and in the process, he picked up his 916 international wickets. He equalled former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram’s tally and is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (1347), Shane Warne (1001), Anil Kumble (956), and Glenn McGrath (949).

Better strike-rate than Warne, Kumble

The strike rate of a bowler reflects how lethal he is. While both Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath have taken wickets at a strike rate of 44.5 in their careers, Muttiah Muralitharan has a strike rate of 47.

James Anderson strikes after every 49.6th ball and has a better strike rate compared to Shane Warne (51.2) and Anil Kumble (57.8).

