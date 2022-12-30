'Distressed by The Accident': PM Narendra Modi Wishes Good Health to Rishabh Pant

Wishes continue to pour in from all around for cricketer Rishabh Pant who was hospitalised earlier on Friday after an accident in Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his concerns while wishing the wicketkeeper-batter a speedy recovery.

”Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being,” Modi said in a tweet.

Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

Dr. Sushil Nagar, who was the first to attend to Pant in the emergency ward of Saksham Hospital near Roorkee, said the cricketer didn’t suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigation.

“When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home," Nagar told PTI.

He suffered big bruises on his back but Nagar said those are not burn injuries.

“The injuries happened because he jumped out of car by breaking the window of his car as soon as it caught fire. As he landed on the side of the road on his rear, the skin peeled off. But those are not burn injuries and not very serious."

The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur town of Hardiwar district.

He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

“He had two lacerations (blunt trauma) on his head but I didn’t put stitches. I have recommended him to Max Hospital where a plastic surgeon might see him," Nagar said.

The doctor, however, said Pant suffered a ligament tear on his right knee and the extent of that injury can only be ascertained after an MRI scan.

“However reports of X Rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and detailed MRI," he said.

With PTI Inputs

