'Divided and United by British': Fans React to Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammad Rizwan Making Debut for Sussex

Even as tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) bring cricketers from across the globe to play together for one team, the sight of a Pakistani and Indian player featuring on the same side always thrills the internet. So, when Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made their debuts together for Sussex in the County Championships (Division 2) on Thursday, netizens just could not keep calm.

Having lost their season opener, Sussex included the two star international players in the playing eleven against Derbyshire. Ahead of the match, the team posted a picture of the duo with their debut caps.

“Debut day for these two," read the caption shared along with the picture.

Debut day for these two. pic.twitter.com/mT6rerYMRu— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 14, 2022

The picture soon went viral getting over 28 thousand likes and hundreds of reactions from the fans. “Divided by British, United by British," wrote a user in his reaction while another hoped to see the bilateral contest between India and Pakistani resume soon.

“I really hope India Pakistan start bilateral series again. Will be a thrilling series. Best of luck to both Cheteshwar and Rizwan" read a comment.

I really hope India Pakistan started bilateral series again. Will be a trilling series. Best of luck to both @cheteshwar1 and @iMRizwanPak— Mushahid Hussain (@mushahid345) April 14, 2022

Hoping for the duo to have a good run in the county season, fans also came up with interesting names.

Check some of the other reactions here:

What an Amazing Picture thisPicture of the Day for me already can’t wait to see them in a partnership and running and scoring well— Samish Santhosh (@Samishsanthosh1) April 14, 2022

Brothers in Arms. Rizwan is a consistent batter and superb young player. What a Batting form he is carrying since Debut. Also superb Keeper behind the Stumps. Pujara on the other hand want to keep his India No.3 Test Batting spot alive. Wishing both all the best with Sussex— Sajish Thomas (@thomasst12) April 14, 2022

Great to see Pujara & Rizwan playing together in county cricket. Two smashing players for Sussex supporters to watch and enjoy & hugely beneficial for their teammates to play with, and learn from, them #Pujara #Rizwan #Sussex #CricketTwitter https://t.co/eR4TIaCixa— Alistair Leggat (@alleggat) April 14, 2022

Winning the toss, Derbyshire opted to bat first and put 327 runs on board at the loss of two wickets on the first day of the match. Opener Shan Masoor remains unbeaten at 210. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Rizwan and Pujara bat together for the Sussex team.

While it’s the first County season for Rizwan, Pujara has previously played in four Country Championships having represented Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Yorkshire twice.

After being dropped for the home Test series against Sri Lanka and IPL mega auction snub, Pujara was roped in by Sussex as a replacement for Australian batter Travis Head in the English County Championship and the Royal London one-day tournament. Head pulled out of the tournaments citing his international commitments and is also expecting his first child. Following this, Rizwan was also signed by Sussex along with young Australian wicketkeeper batter Josh Philippe.

