DJ Bravo Dances to the Vaathi Coming Song During the PBKS vs CSK Clash

In recent times, Vaathi Cominghas become the most-talked-about song in India with people hooked to its lyrics and dance steps. The cricket fraternity isn’t untouched from the Vaathi Comingcraze and almost every other day, a video of a cricket player enacting the main step on the song surfaces on social media. So far, players like Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Ashwin, Rashid Khan, David Warner, and many others have shared their videos of shaking a leg on the popular number.

The latest to join the bandwagon is West Indies celebrated all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. On April 16, Friday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) were up against each other in their second match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. During the clash, Bravo was seen celebrating a wicket with the popular hook step of Vaathi Coming.

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 17th over during the first innings. Bravo bowled a length ball and the batsman Murugan Ashwin tried to hit it over mid-off. However, Murugan failed to middle the delivery well and Faf du Plessis completed an easy catch to send the batsman back to the pavilion.

Thus, to celebrate the wicket, the West Indies all-rounder started grooving to the Vaathi Coming song. Bravo’s teammate Ambati Rayudu was left amused with the all-rounder’s antics as he could be seen laughing on the field.

The clip of DJ Bravo imitating the hook step of the popular song has extensively gone viral on social media with the fans going crazy over the moves of the all-rounder. Many even tagged Superstar Vijay on Twitter to let him know about the craze of his song Vaathi Coming.

Cherry's super spellJaddu's run outBravo's Vaathi comingFaf and Ali bhai innings SamC finishing off in style. This is the CSK I knew.This is the CSK i grown Watching.MSD is the man made me believe in myth💛 #Yellove pic.twitter.com/LMDdSQ2vgd — Ragul_Ravichandran (@back_foot_punch) April 16, 2021

Bravo done a fav step of vaathi in yesterday Csk match…… @actorvijay @DJBravo47 @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/vx2n5YTDRl — Thalapathy Basha OTFC MASTER (@ThalabathyBasha) April 16, 2021

Coming to the game, CSK outplayed Punjab in all the facets of the game and scripted a victory by six wickets. Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for the Super Kings as he finished with the dream figure of 4-1-13-4. Owing to the heroics by Chahar, CSK managed to restrict PBKS to a below-par total of 106. Batting second, the Yellow Army completed the target within 15.4 overs to register their first win of IPL 2021.

