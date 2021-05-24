CRICKETNEXT

DJ Bravo Expresses his Concern over Tamil Nadu's COVID Crisis

DJ Bravo Expresses his Concern over Tamil Nadu’s COVID Crisis

Bravo reiterated the ground rules which the Centre and all state governments have been asking people to practice ever since the pandemic commenced in the country.

COVID-19 numbers are on uphill in Tamil Nadu amid the disastrous second wave of coronavirus pandemic. According to the Health Ministry, there are 2,94,143 active cases in the state and so far, 20,468 people have succumbed to COVID-19 virus. In these rough times, West Indies cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dwayne Bravo has sent a video message for the people of state via his social media handle.

Referring to Chennai as his “second home,” Bravo informed that he is aware of the horrific COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu and expressed his concern.In the video, which was shared on Bravo’s Instagram handle, he encouraged people to be cautious of their safety. He further asked people to protect their loved ones and their friends during these adverse times.

Bravo reiterated the three ground rules which central government and all state governments have been asking people to practice ever since the pandemic commenced in the country. He urged people to stay inside their homes as much as possible, wear masks, and keep social distancing from others.

He further asked people to adhere to all government guidelines and protocols to safely tackle this unprecedented situation. “We are in tested times, we can’t give up, we are all champions,” said the West Indies all-rounder.

Bravo concluded the video by encouraging people to get vaccinated if they get an opportunity.As the COVID-19 crisis has left the country gasping, several international cricket stars have extended their support to India.

South African cricket commentator and former England international player Kevin Pietersen had sent out a message in Hindi, asking India to stay safe and be careful. The cricket star has been tweeting for India’s well-being ever since IPL was postponed. Other stars from the cricket fraternity who have had expressed their solidarity with the country include Jos Buttler, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, and Tom Moody.

