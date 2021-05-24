- 1st ODI - 23 May, 2021Match Ended257/6(50.0) RR 5.14
BAN
SL224/10(48.1) RR 4.65
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs
- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
DJ Bravo Expresses his Concern over Tamil Nadu’s COVID Crisis
Bravo reiterated the ground rules which the Centre and all state governments have been asking people to practice ever since the pandemic commenced in the country.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 24, 2021, 8:44 PM IST
COVID-19 numbers are on uphill in Tamil Nadu amid the disastrous second wave of coronavirus pandemic. According to the Health Ministry, there are 2,94,143 active cases in the state and so far, 20,468 people have succumbed to COVID-19 virus. In these rough times, West Indies cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dwayne Bravo has sent a video message for the people of state via his social media handle.
Referring to Chennai as his “second home,” Bravo informed that he is aware of the horrific COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu and expressed his concern.In the video, which was shared on Bravo’s Instagram handle, he encouraged people to be cautious of their safety. He further asked people to protect their loved ones and their friends during these adverse times.
View this post on Instagram
Bravo reiterated the three ground rules which central government and all state governments have been asking people to practice ever since the pandemic commenced in the country. He urged people to stay inside their homes as much as possible, wear masks, and keep social distancing from others.
He further asked people to adhere to all government guidelines and protocols to safely tackle this unprecedented situation. “We are in tested times, we can’t give up, we are all champions,” said the West Indies all-rounder.
Bravo concluded the video by encouraging people to get vaccinated if they get an opportunity.As the COVID-19 crisis has left the country gasping, several international cricket stars have extended their support to India.
South African cricket commentator and former England international player Kevin Pietersen had sent out a message in Hindi, asking India to stay safe and be careful. The cricket star has been tweeting for India’s well-being ever since IPL was postponed. Other stars from the cricket fraternity who have had expressed their solidarity with the country include Jos Buttler, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, and Tom Moody.
my heartfelt duas with u India. Remember we are all with you through our prayers in these difficult times, may Allah bless us all with his rehmat.#getwellsoonindia pic.twitter.com/68OTEZs1mH
— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 7, 2021
Prayers with the people of India in these catastrophic times. It's time to show solidarity and pray together. I also request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs, as it's for our safety only. Together we can do it. #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/YCLb13ITlO
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 26, 2021
मैंने भारत छोड़ दिया हो सकता है, लेकिन मैं अभी भी ऐसे देश के बारे में सोच रहा हूँ जिसने मुझे बहुत प्यार और स्नेह दिया है। कृपया लोग सुरक्षित रहें। यह समय बीत जाएगा लेकिन आपको सावधान रहना होगा। 🙏🏽
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 11, 2021
India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DnNdFKkuO2
— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 5, 2021
To those who are suffering my heart is filled with love for you and your families, I pray for your safety and well-being. Please do what you can to stay at home and be safe. Thank you for your kind support and warm hospitality once again, until we meet again, take care.
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 6, 2021
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking