DJ Bravo’s Tribute Song to Legendary MS Dhoni Crosses 4 Million Views on YouTube

The song Helicopter 7, written and composed by West Indies all-rounder and Chennai Super Kings star cricketer Dwayne Bravo, has crossed 4 million views on YouTube.

The cricketer took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans. In the caption, Bravo wrote that the helicopter is flying high.

He further thanked fans for always showering love on DJ Bravo songs.

His fans congratulated him for the feat and dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Helicopter 7 was a tribute to former Indian captain MS Dhoni. On the eve of Dhoni’s 39th birthday last year, Bravo released this song and called it a “special gift” on behalf of both his and Dhoni’s fans.

The song features the helicopter shot celebration, too, in which Bravo is seen imitating Dhoni’s famous signature shot.In Helicopter 7, Bravo has highlighted various achievements of Thala in international cricket, which includesDhoni’s record as the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies for his country.

Lyrics of the song go like, “This kid from Ranchi, they call him Dhoni. He make India proud, creating history. Let’s say thanks to Ganguly for letting him bat at No. 3. That’s where he scored his first century and that was the start of brand Mahi He started as a ticket collector. Now he is one of the greatest ever.”

In an interview with ABP News last year, the all-rounder had revealed that it was Sakshi Dhoni’s idea to name the tribute song after his famous ‘helicopter shot.’

Bravo said that Dhoni has changed and inspired millions, including him. He addedthat Dhoni has done a lot for the country and cricket fraternity as a whole. Bravo mentioned that Dhoni has helped him a lot in improving his game.

