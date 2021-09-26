DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Hong Kong T20 Premier League 2021 Match, September 26, 11:30 AM IST

DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong T20 Premier League 2021 between Diasqua Little Sai Wan and Hong Kong Cricket Club: In the ninth match of the Hong Kong T20 Premier League 2021, we have Diasqua Little Sai Wan facing Hong Kong Cricket Club. The game will be hosted at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap on September 26, Sunday. The match is likely to be a thriller as both the teams have performed extremely well in the competition.

Diasqua Little Sai Wan have so far featured in three league games, winning two and losing one game. They are currently second in the points table with four points under their belt. Diasqua’s last match in the competition saw them beating Pakistan HKG by a good margin of eight wickets. So far, in the competition, it is the team’s bowling unit that has delivered brilliant performance and they are expected to continue the same on Sunday also.

Hong Kong Cricket Club, on the other hand, have successfully stamped their authority in the T20 Championship. The team is unbeatable in the league as they have secured victory in all three matches. In their most recent match, Hong Kong CC outplayed United Services Recreation Club by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Diasqua Little Sai Wan and Hong Kong Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

DLSW vs HKCC Telecast

Diasqua Little Sai Wan vs Hong Kong Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

DLSW vs HKCC Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DLSW vs HKCC Match Details

Diasqua Little Sai Wan vs Hong Kong Cricket Club match will be played at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap on September 26, Sunday at 11:30 AM IST.

DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Upul Rupasinghe

Vice-Captain: Kinchit Shah

Suggested Playing XI for DLSW vs HKCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Upul Rupasinghe, Adit Gorawara

Batters: Ehsan Ayaz, Nizakat Khan, Ryan Buckley

All-rounders: Ehsan Khan, Mehran Zeb, Kinchit Shah

Bowlers: Bilal Akhtar, Tanveer Ahmed, Adil Mehmood

DLSW vs HKCC Probable XIs:

Diasqua Little Sai Wan: Ehsan Ayaz, Ehsan Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, Munir Dar, Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Ibraheem, Mehran Zeb, Upul Rupasinghe, Bilal Akhtar, Daksh Magukiya, Ansh Doshi

Hong Kong Cricket Club: Martin Versfeld, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ninad Shah, Adil Mehmood, Elliot Scrivener, Charlie Wallis, Luke Jones, Haroon Arshad, Ryan Buckley, Adit Gorawara

