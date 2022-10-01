‘Do Not Kill The Education': Rashid Khan, Rahmat Shah Condemn Kabul Bombing

Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Rahmat Shah have vehemently criticised the latest suicide bomb attack in Kabul that killed at least 19 people. The cricketers have shared photos on Twitter that read, “Do not kill the education.”

Rashid, standing in solidary with the people of Afghanistan, wrote “Kabul, “DontKillEducation”

Rahmat Shah has posted heartbreak emojis along with the photo.

A report published by New York Times claimed that the blast had injured at least 27 people though reports from local hospitals suggested that the final casualty figure could very well be much higher.

Meanwhile, a picture of a boy sitting on the floor outside the ICU has surfaced online. “A brother waiting outside the ICU, holding his injured sister’s bag after the Kabul blast. The most heartbreaking picture,” wrote a person while sharing the pic.

A brother waiting outside the ICU, holding his injured sister's bag after the Kabul blast. The most heart breaking picture.💔#Kabul #KabulBleeds

Coming back to cricket, after pulling off a commendable performance at the Asia Cup, the Afghanistan cricket team will be aiming to replicate a similar show at the T20 World Cup. The Afghan cricket team have been placed in Group 1 in the T20 World Cup along with defending champions Australia, New Zealand and England. Afghanistan will start their T20 World Cup campaign on October 22. In their opening game, Afghanistan will be up against mighty England.

Afghanistan, ahead of the T20 World Cup, will feature in two warm-up matches. In the first warm-up match, Afghanistan will be seen in action against Bangladesh on October 17. The Mohammad Nabi-led side will face Pakistan in their second practice match.

Afghanistan had produced a terrific show at the Asia Cup but they had to face an exit at the Super Four stage. In their last Asia Cup clash, Afghanistan suffered a humiliating 101-run defeat against India.

