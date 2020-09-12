Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Do Not Misuse Sachin Tendulkar's Name to Put Unnecessary Pressure, Fumes Lalchand Rajput

Former India player and Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) Lalchand Rajput, has slammed the members of MCA for using the name of Sachin Tendulkar to have their way. In a report of the the Indian Express, 24 short-listed candidates were up for an interview from the panel last week, and several 'misused' Tendulkar's name, in coach selection process.

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2020, 9:13 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar. (Twitter)

ALSO READ - Bat Doctor to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Ashraf Chaudhary Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“We respect Sachin Tendulkar but his name is used unnecessary everywhere to put pressure that Sachin has recommended X, Y and Z. If Sachin has to make any recommendations, he can directly talk to the president and CIC as we all know him very well. Tendulkar is an icon, we respect him and I am sure if he has any suggestions, he has every right to put his views across to us,” Rajput wrote in his e-mail, reported several media organisations.

The mail was in response to Amit Dani's -- a member of the MCA Apex Council -- stating that “convenors should be available [in CIC meetings] to avoid further misunderstandings.” Upset with this, Rajput mentioned in the mail that Dani cannot tell him who to include and who not to include.

“There was no misunderstanding between the secretary and the CEO as I spoke to both of them and said we are taking the interviews of the candidates now. That the meeting has to be convened by the convenor. He should know the facts before he speaks,” Rajput added in his e-mail.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: VVS Laxman Visits Sharjah Stadium, Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm'

“If anyone would like to know the names, I have got it with me but here I don’t want to reveal it because I am more matured than him. So I will not stoop to his level. Now, I know why Mumbai cricket is going down because being an apex council member they can throw their weight around and get things done. We as CIC will not allow these things to happen; that’s why the AGM has given a mandate to an independent committee to look after the cricketing matters.”

